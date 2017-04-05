The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday issued an Amber Alert for a missing 4-month-old girl who they say was abducted from Mountain View by her father. Pete Suratos reports.

Earlier in the morning, the CHP Emergency Notification and Tactical Alert Center activated an endangered missing advisory for Madilyn Wallin. The Amber Alert covers Santa Clara, Alameda, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

Mountain View police spokesperson Katie Nelson said the baby was taken from outside a Residence Inn around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The child’s father Michael Lenard Wallin was visiting at that time. He currently resides in Patterson in Stanislaus County, Nelson said.

The baby's mother and father got into an argument, and Michael Wallin drove off when the woman tried to reach into the car to take Madilyn, Nelson said. The mother was dragged by Michael Wallin's Nissan Altima, but was able to break free after a short distance. She was not seriously injured, police said.

The woman's adult son followed Michael Wallin, but the suspect suddenly stopped, causing the man to collide with the back of his car. Madilyn was in her father's lap all the while, according to Nelson. It is unclear whether he has a car seat.

Suspect 45-year old father Michael Lenard Wallin

Photo credit: Mountain View Police Department

Madilyn is 2 feet tall, weighs 15 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was dressed in a white and pink ballerina outfit when she was last seen, police said.

Meanwhile, her 45-year-old father is 6-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was clad in a white Golden State Warriors T-shirt and has full-body tattoos, with some visible on the tops of his hands.

4-month old girl missing Madilyn Wallin (April 5, 2017)

Photo credit: Mountain View Police Department

The pair are likely traveling in a blue four-door 2007 Nissan Altima with paper plates, according to police. The vehicle sports collision damage to both its front and rear ends. Law enforcement officials statewide are on the lookout for the vehicle.

Anyone who sees the child and her father is asked to call Mountain View police at 650-903-6395.

