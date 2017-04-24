The McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad.

San Diegans living in North County will have a new option when commuting to Los Angeles.

Great Lakes Airlines has announced a new commercial service between Carlsbad's McClellan-Palomar Airport to Los Angeles International.

The Wyoming-based airline will fly two to three direct flights a day between the cities.

The airlines estimates it will be ready to open operations in May 2017.

The new flight offers San Diego travelers another alternative to San Diego International Airport.

McClellan-Palomar Airport contributes $108 million annually to the local economy, according to the County.