Sneakerheads rejoice. There's an exhibit at the Oakland Museum of California that will knock the pristine, collectible kicks right off your feet. "Out of the Box: The Rise of Sneaker Culture" traces how sneakers went from functional athletic wear to fashion statement, from expensive collector's items to a new canvas for artists to make a statement. The collection features everything from couture designs to shoes that helped make history. The touring exhibit opens Thursday, December 22 and runs through April 2, 2017. It was curated by the Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto.