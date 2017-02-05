'Oh What a Girl Can Do!': Girl Scout Donates Cookies to Homeless | NBC Southern California
'Oh What a Girl Can Do!': Girl Scout Donates Cookies to Homeless

Humphries' goal is to collect 30 boxes for the homeless

By Brie Stimson

    Demirae Humphrey, 7, means business with her cookie selling.

    It’s called “Operation Homeless Cookie” and its’ mission is to collect 30 boxes of Girl Scout cookies for local homeless people.

    Demirae Humphries, the seven-year-old Girl Scout who started the initiative, is collecting donations for the charity cookies. Donations for a box of S’mores or Toffee-tastic cookies are $6, and every other kind is $5.

    Humphries, who lives in Chula Vista, says while her goal is 30 boxes, she hopes she can raise enough for more, proving, as the Girl Scouts slogan reminds, what a girl can do. 

    San Diego Girl Scouts have been donating cookies to troops deployed overseas with “Operation Thin Mint” since 2002.

    Published 28 minutes ago
