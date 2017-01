An Oceanside Police Department officer spotted a unique sight right off the Oceanside coast: an orca swimming. (Published 4 hours ago)

An Oceanside Police Department officer spotted a unique sight off the north San Diego coast in December: an orca swimming happily through the ocean.

Oceanside Police Officer Jeffrey Killion took the video two weeks ago about two miles off the coast of Carlsbad at approximately 8 a.m.

The sight happened shortly before a group of fishers spotted a pod of orcas - also known as killer whales - right off the San Diego coast.