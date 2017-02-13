Oroville Dam: What to Know UP NEXT XOroville Dam: What to KnowLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video http://www.nbclosangeles.com/multimedia/Oroville-Dam-Explanation_Los-Angeles-413623433.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbclosangeles.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=413623433&videoID=m8sAHzSvBEB_&origin=nbclosangeles.com&sec=news&subsec=california&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest california updates in your inboxPrivacy policy | More Newsletters