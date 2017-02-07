We're just one week away from Padres pitchers and catchers reporting for Spring Training. Before the Friars head to Peoria, Arizona they’re reaching out to football fans in San Diego.

Yes, the team is looking to turn the baseball diamond into a safe haven for disappointed gridiron fanatics.

In addition to the Celebrate San Diego Rally at Petco Park on Saturday February 11th, The Padres and Sycuan Band of Mission Indians are offering up free entry to Chargers season ticket holders for a game in the first two months of the upcoming baseball season, the team announced in a release on Tuesday.

In January the Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles leaving some fans in San Diego with a lot of room on their sports calendars. With football season now officially over, San Diegans can set their sights on their lone major sports franchise as Major League Baseball season is on the horizon.

Here is what the Friars have in mind:

Chargers season ticket holders can go to Padres.com to receive up to four complimentary tickets for a Friars’ baseball contest in April or May. In exchange they’ll be asked to fill out a form to gauge their interest in Padres season tickets.

The Padres aren’t the only San Diego sports team to reach out to Chargers fans. The San Diego Gulls invited Chargers season ticket-holders to a game later this month. To that end, the Gulls are also part of the Celebrate San Diego Rally. San Diego State University, University of San Diego, UCSD and other area colleges will also be participating in the effort to show Chargers fans they do have other options in America’s Finest City.