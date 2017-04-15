Palomar Nurses Give Giraffes to Babies Born on the Same Day as April the Giraffe

“This is my last day and I’m going in to see my last patient,” 34-year veteran nurse Diane Foster says as she carries a stuffed giraffe into the hospital room of new parents Alicia and Nate Keating. Their son Simon was born just before 2 a.m. Saturday at Palomar Health Care Center in Poway.

Nurses at Palomar Medical Centers in Poway and Escondido delivered stuffed baby giraffes to all the babies born Saturday to commemorate April the Giraffe’s delivery the same day.

“We kind of had our own drop delivery…he came out so fast!” Alisha Keating laughs, comparing her less than two-hour delivery at Palomar Hospital to April’s quick delivery from six feet up.

The hospital says they anticipate about 10 births Saturday.