A wanted suspect escapes law enforcement officers on his way east from Poway. Editor's note: this video has no sound.

A wanted armed robbery suspect driving in a gray sedan took police on a high-speed chase across San Diego County Wednesday. Twice, the suspect escaped police spike strips before finally surrendering near Mount Woodson in Ramona.

The high speed pursuit started at approximately 12:32 p.m. Wednesday in National City when National City police were conducting a follow-up investigation to an armed robbery.

During the investigation, detectives identified and found the suspect, police said. When they tried to pull the suspect over, he took off, leading officers on a pursuit.

The driver traveled north through Mission Valley and up Interstate 15, where he exited near Miramar. The suspect raced down Scripps Poway Parkway, yet stopped at major intersections cautiously.

At two points during the chase, law enforcement officials tried to stop the suspect with spike strips. The first time, the suspect's last-minute maneuvering allowed him to escape the strips and race on.

However, the second time, the spikes worked. The suspect made it slightly north on State Route 67 before he was forced to pull over due to at least one flat tire.

The suspect cautiously exited his vehicle with his hands up. Police took the man, dressed in a business suit, into custody without incident.

No one was injured.

No other information was available.