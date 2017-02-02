Public records obtained by NBC 7 show that Elizabeth Sullivan's husband called 911 the night she went missing, telling dispatchers that his wife was trying to frame him. Hear the latest from NBC 7's Wendy Fry. (Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017)

Reports from a 911 call placed the same day Elizabeth Sullivan vanished in mid-October 2014, reveal new details about the hours before the young mother’s disappearance.

Sullivan’s husband, Matthew Sullivan, called 911 on Oct. 13, 2014 to report his wife was “going to frame him and have him arrested.” He told San Diego police she “made a mess of the bedroom and took photos,” according to a CAD report from the 911 call.

Police said Sullivan is not a suspect in his wife’s murder.

“I want to stress that we have no suspects or persons-of-interest in this case,” Lt. Mike Holden said. “Right now, we have more questions than answers.”

The body of the U.S. Navy wife and mother of two was found floating in San Diego Bay near Liberty Station, almost exactly two years after her disappearance.

Her body was discovered less than half-a-mile from where she was last seen alive.

Shortly after her October disappearance, Elizabeth’s father flew to San Diego from the family’s home in Virginia. He spoke with NBC 7, begging the public for help with his daughter’s safe return home.

"It can happen to you. When it does, it gets very personal, and it takes on a whole new light when it happens to you," Edward Ricks told us at the time.

Ricks declined to comment on the latest news about the 911 calls made to San Diego police by Elizabeth and Matthew Sullivan.

NBC 7 discovered records from another 911 call made about six months prior to Elizabeth’s disappearance.

She called 911 in March 2014 during an argument and told police there was a history of domestic violence between the couple. The couple argued about custody and child support, according to statements both made to the police.

Elizabeth told police she was concerned that March 2014 fight may escalate.

The records show Matthew Sullivan reported to San Diego police (SDPD) that Elizabeth took all the money out of their shared bank account.

SDPD Lt. Holden said he could not comment on whether the information Sullivan gave police was accurate or not because the case is an on-going investigation.

A final 911 call placed from the Liberty Station residence of Elizabeth and Matthew Sullivan and their two daughters was from a friend concerned about Elizabeth’s whereabouts.

In that call, made a day after the day police say Sullivan disappeared, the friend tells police Sullivan was “very afraid” of her husband.