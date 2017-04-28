Foster Poultry Farms this week recalled some fowl that may have been fouled, after reports that the meat “may be contaminated with foreign materials,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Five-pound bags of the company's breaded, frozen, ready-to-eat chicken patties made Feb. 15 may have been polluted by flecks of plastic. More than 130,000 pounds have been recalled from shipping destinations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Utah and Washington.
There have been no reports of illness from the meat, but the USDA is still recommending that consumers throw out or return the product.
