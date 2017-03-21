Some of the dogs that were rescued from the suspects' home in Poway.

A Poway woman, accused of hoarding dozens of Yorkshire terrier and Yorkie-mix dogs inside her home pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Christine Calvert, 62, was charged with 10 felony counts, including animal abuse and neglect, and one count of resisting an officer.

Calvert, along with 73-year-old Matt Vattimo, was arrested in February for hoarding more than 169 Yorkies inside the couple's home in Poway.

All of the dogs were suffering from a variety of health conditions, according to officials. They were placed in the care of the San Diego Humane Society.

Dozens of Yorkies Rescued from Poway Home

More than 1,500 adoption applications were submitted for the Yorkies, prompting the organization to close the adoption process earlier than planned.

If convicted, Calvert faces up to nine years in prison.

Her next court appearance will be on April 13.