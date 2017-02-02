The controversial Milo Yiannopoulos' speech at University of California, Berkeley met an early demise Wednesday as protesters grew violent — breaking fences and windows, setting off fireworks, and throwing smoke bombs — forcing police to issue an order to shelter in place and put all campus buildings on lockdown. Invited by the Berkeley Republican Club, Yiannopoulos, a polarizing editor from Breitbart News who has been criticized as racist, misogynist and white supremacist, was expected to appear in the Pauley Ballroom of the MLK Student Union at 7 p.m. Read the full story here