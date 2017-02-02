 Protests Erupt, Forcing Cancellation of Controversial Breitbart Editor's UC Berkeley Event | NBC Southern California
Protests Erupt, Forcing Cancellation of Controversial Breitbart Editor's UC Berkeley Event

By Sara Bueno

Thursday, Feb 2, 2017

The controversial Milo Yiannopoulos' speech at University of California, Berkeley met an early demise Wednesday as protesters grew violent — breaking fences and windows, setting off fireworks, and throwing smoke bombs — forcing police to issue an order to shelter in place and put all campus buildings on lockdown. Invited by the Berkeley Republican Club, Yiannopoulos, a polarizing editor from Breitbart News who has been criticized as racist, misogynist and white supremacist, was expected to appear in the Pauley Ballroom of the MLK Student Union at 7 p.m. Read the full story here

