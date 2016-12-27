A $53,000 reward was offered to solve the murder of Ronald Harnish, who was killed in 2006.

The public has been offered a reward up to $53,000 to help solve the murder of a man shot to death 10 years ago in San Diego, according to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Ronald Harnish died on the night of Dec. 27, 2006, when he was fatally shot while getting out of his car in the 1100 block of the 30th street.

Two hispanic men standing on the sidewalk confronted Harnish and his friends as they left their vehicle. One of the men opened fire on the victims, killing Harnish. According to Crime Stoppers, one of the other victims was shot but survived.

The Governor's office has offered the reward up to $50,000. According to Crime Stoppers, this award would only be paid if the information leads to an arrest and a conviction.

Crime Stoppers also offered a $1,000 reward and the victim's friends and families offered up to $2,000.

If anyone knows more about the murder of Harnish, they can call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888)580-8477, or send anonymous email and text messages through their website.