One of the so-called Sweetheart Puppies relaxing in a tub ahead of Valentine's Day.

More than a dozen puppies rescued from an East Los Angeles junkyard weeks ago will be up for adoption this Valentine's week in San Diego.

The litters of puppies, bred wild, were salvages two weeks ago in a junkyard 70 miles east of Los Angeles, at the edge of the Mojave Desert.

Four to five litters of mixed puppies - ranging from four to six weeks old - were left to fend for themselves, unaltered and with no vaccinations, nourishment or medical care.

An independent rescue group entered the junkyard and convinced the owner to let them bring the 19 puppies to Helen Woodward Animal Center.

After medical and foster care, the nicknamed Sweetheart Puppies will be available for adoption this Valentine's week.

“These puppies really fit their names,” said Helen Woodward Animal Center Inventory Manager LaBeth Thompson in a statement. “They are so loving and want nothing more than to snuggle and find a cozy lap. It’s incredible because they really knew no human kindness until they came here but now they’re ready to accept all the love and happiness any person is willing to give.”

If you are interested in adopting one of the Sweetheart Puppies, contact the Adoptions Department at by calling 858-756-4117 ext. 1, visiting this link, or stopping by the center at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.