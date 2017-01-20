A rifle, three magazines and bullet proof vest were stolen out of an FBI agent's vehicle this month in Contra Costa County, authorities confirmed Friday afternoon.

The FBI said the theft occurred between 6 p.m. January 8 and 10 a.m. January 9 in Concord, Orinda or Lafayette.

The FBI is working with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office to locate and recover the items.

Anyone with information regarding the weapons should contact the FBI San Francisco Field Office at 415-553-7400 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

No other information was immediately available.