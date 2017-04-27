As NBC 7's Dave Summers reports, Jeff Shifflett talks about Miguel Cervantes, the man accused of texting and attempting to seduce an 11-year-old girl.

Roommate: Man Arrested for Attempting to Lure Minor for Sex Never Left House

The roommate of a San Diego man, accused of trying to lure a local 11-year-old girl to sexually exploit her, said he never saw the man leave the home.

Miguel Cervantes, 24, faces multiple criminal charges after messaging the girl through an anonymous app called "Candid", according to court documents unsealed on Tuesday.

Cervantes convinced the girl to send him nude photos and to meet him for sex, based on investigator's statements. At one point, he even asked the girl to pay for his plane ticket and hotel with her allowance.

By his roommate’s description, Cervantes is a man with time on his hands.

Jeff Shifflett, who wished not to show his face on camera, moved in with Cervantes in mid-March--about the time investigators said the 11-year-old girl and Cervantes began texting.

"He stays at the house 24/7. When he was here, I never seen him leave. He basically stays and watches TV, you know, plays video games,” Shifflett said.

According to the indictment, Cervantes and the girl were communicating for two weeks through the app. Excerpts of those conversations were included in court documents.

They indicated Cervantes knew he was talking with an 11-year-old girl. The girl believed he was 18-years-old.

"I didn't know all the details about it but I heard generally what it was about so I was definitely surprised,” Shifflett said.

The girl's mother found the "Candid" conversation on the minor's iPad and turned it over to police.

After his arrest, Cervantes waived his Miranda rights and admitted to knowing that the victim was a minor, and that he sent her multiple photos of his genitals using the Candid app, according to court documents. He also acknowledged that he would have sexually exploited the minor if possible, according to court documents.

Cervantes is facing attempted enticement of a minor and the sexual exploitation of children.