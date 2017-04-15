A combined reward of $56,000 is being offered for answers, an arrest and a conviction in the unsolved murder case of a San Diego City College student killed in his own home nearly 17 years ago.

On Sept. 8, 2000, Andrew Moore, 26, was murdered in his apartment on 8th Avenue in San Diego. As part of the crime, the victim's 1994 Suzuki Katana motorcycle was stolen. About six weeks later, on Oct. 17, 2000, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) detectives found Moore's motorcycle in the 1300 block of 24th Street.

Nearly 17 years have passed since Moore’s murder; today, his killer remains at large. There is currently a $56,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in this cold case: $1,000 from San Diego Crime Stoppers, $5,000 from the victim’s family and $50,000 from the Governor’s Office, officials confirmed on Friday.

At the time of his slaying, Moore’s goal was to earn a degree in International Business.

His family established the Andrew Tan Tai Moore Scholarship at San Diego City College, which encourages applications from adoptees from Vietnam or other Asian countries, as well as any other re-entry students.

Moore's parents and siblings carefully and personally review each essay, choosing a student from the crop of applicants. Every year, Moore's parents fly from Pennsylvania to San Diego to present a student at San Diego City College with the scholarship in their son’s name.

Moore's parents, Dick and Rita Moore, were in San Diego Friday, to do just that.

The parents, who lovingly refer to their son as "Andy," spoke to reporters about the San Diego City College scholarship. For their family, it's an important way to pay it forward and keep the memory of their son alive.

"We always look forward to that [presenting the scholarship]," said Rita. "And, every year, there’s a tinge of sadness to it, too, because we see them [the students] walk across that stage and we think, ‘That could’ve been Andy.’"

Since establishing the scholarship, Rita and Dick have met many student recipients, all of them re-entry students just their like son, who finished high school but weren't immediately ready for college.

"They've come back [to college] and, I think, conquered all kinds of insurmountable obstacles to be there," Rita explained, adding that they're happy to be able to help these students in a small way.

Rita said this, in a way, also helps heal their hearts.

The Moores also spoke about their son's life and his cold case.

Rita said Andy moved to California from Pennsylvania. He started school in San Diego, got a job and was living a happy life at the time of his murder.

Although many years have passed since their son was killed, Rita said the pain of losing him lingers.

"We've been reeling from this for 16-and-a-half years now," she said, holding back tears. "This is his birthday month. And so, it's strange how it always coincides that we're out here on Andy's birthday, celebrating -- but he's not here."

Dick comforted Rita as she wiped away tears. Rita said they have full trust in the SDPD that, one day, her son's killer will be brought to justice.

"We hope that someone out there who knows something about Andy's case will finally come forth and give us the information that we need, so that the police can solve his case," the victim's mother added. "We think Andy deserves justice. He's missed out on -- we can't begin to tell you how much he's missed out on, as our family grows. We miss him terribly."

Rita said she's confident justice will prevail someday.

"It's just a matter of time," she said. "We've waited a long time, but I think Andy deserves justice. As his mother, as his dad, we just want that for him."

Anyone with information on this case can call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.