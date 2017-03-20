A San Diego-based U.S. Marine was robbed of personalized military uniforms worth thousands of dollars while passing through Memphis, including one he was going to wear for a special ceremony.

Officer Roy Hundley was headed to Quantico, Virginia after leaving San Diego. When he stopped in Memphis Thursday night at Central Barbecue on Summer Avenue, he became a theft victim while eating his food.

"All of my uniforms were stolen. All of my service uniforms with all the jewelry -- the ranking with the little gold bars, the eagle globe and anchor, which is our symbol that we have that signifies the Marine Corps," said Hundley.

He said the thieves broke through the side of his truck and took off with his Springfield X-P-40 handgun, his knife, laptop, radio and expensive military uniforms. The one he was going to wear Monday for a special ceremony was worth $600.

"I had to work over the last year of my life acquiring all these new uniforms that I need so I can wear the uniforms I need as a freshly commissioned officer to go to training," said Hundley.

Hundley filed a police report and asked whoever took all his military uniforms to please give them back with no questions asked.

His family has since posted a GoFundMe page which received more than double of its requested donation goal of $4,000.

"Thank you so very much for all of your generosity! The support is beyond what we ever imagined," said his family, in a statement.

"Since the goal has been reached there is no need to continue to donate. We are not looking to profit in any way from our misfortune! We will pay it forward as much as possible," said his wife, Amanda Hundley, in a post.

The family says they will donate whatever funds are left after replacing the uniforms to military-affiliated charities and for travel expenses for the extended amount of time Hundley is in the VA, according to the GoFundMe page.