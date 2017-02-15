A prominent San Diego developer has reached out to NFL commissioner in a new push to build a privately-financed stadium, according to a report in the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Doug Manchester, the former owner of the U-T, said in a statement to NBC 7 San Diego that he is doing everything in his power to bring the NFL back to the City.

“This is premature but I am doing everything in my power to keep a NFL team in San Diego and working to get cooperation of the city council," Manchester said in the statement. "Bottom line, we need a team here that wants to be here.”

According to the report, Manchester told Commissioner Roger Goodell that he wanted to develop the land on which Qualcomm Stadium sits to build a new, privately financed 70,000-seat stadium; he would work with a "powerful group of associates" that would develop the land, according to the report.

The Feb. 8 letter sent to the commissioner said the plan could provide an "immediate alternative" for the Raiders, if their plans to move to Las Vegas fell through.

The Raiders are still pursuing a move to Las Vegas, despite losing a key supporter for financing. Officials involved with the move say everything is on track.

However, according to the report, Manchester wrote that the group working to build the stadium is open to working with the Chargers, Raiders or other NFL owners.

A statement from a San Diego State University spokesperson on the development of the stadium site read:

"SDSU is deeply interested in the redevelopment of the Qualcomm site, home to our Top 25 Aztecs. We are engaged in conversations with multiple parties interested in developing the site; we have not made a commitment to partner with any specific party at this time. We remain committed to a transparent process that advances our academic and athletic programs and the interests of the citizens of San Diego; we look to the Mayor and the City Council to lead this process in a way that best reflects the priorities of the community.”

Last month, San Diego filed paperwork to apply for a Major League Soccer team. In accordance with that filling, an investment group has proposed to build a new stadium in Mission Valley.