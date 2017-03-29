Stadium Backers Have Signatures to Get Proposal in Front of City Council | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Stadium Backers Have Signatures to Get Proposal in Front of City Council

Proponents of a new stadium in Mission Valley say they have collected 108,000 signatures in support of the proposal.

By Artie Ojeda

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FS Investors
    An artist's concept of how the proposed soccer stadium in Mission Valley would appear if approved by the City of San Diego.

    Proponents of a new stadium in Mission Valley have collected 108,000 signatures in support of the proposal, they announced Wednesday. The number is more than enough to get the issue in front of the San Diego City Council.

    The group behind the proposal, La Jolla-based FS Investors, said they plan to circulate petitions for a few more days before submitting them to the City of San Diego.

    FS hopes to build a complex with commercial and office buildings, housing, a river park and a hybrid soccer-college football stadium on 166 acres where Qualcomm Stadium is located.

     The land is up for grabs after Dean Spanos moved his professional football team to Los Angeles.

    The so-called "Soccer City SD" project would include nearly 5,000 residential units, two hotels and a 55-acre river park along with the soccer stadium.

    The City of San Diego requires signatures from at least 5 percent of registered voters before a referendary petition may be submitted. The registrar still needs to validate 71,646 of those signatures for it to get to the San Diego City Council for consideration.

    Artistic Renderings of MLS Stadium in San Diego Unveiled

    Artistic Renderings of MLS Stadium in San Diego Unveiled
    Artie Ojeda

    Once submitted, the petition may be approved by councilmembers or be put up for a public vote.

    The project is likely to face challenges from other developers and environmental groups.

    Major League Soccer (MLS) will decide by the fall on whether San Diego will be  awarded a franchise.

    Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices