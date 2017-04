Years, or even decades, may have passed, but police officers and deputies in San Diego County continue to search for leads in unsolved cases that have grown cold. Here's a look at those compelling local cases, waiting to be cracked. If you have any information on any of these cases, contact the agency handling the investigation. In many cases, it's the San Diego Police Department (SDPD): (619) 531-2293. Tipsters can also reach out to San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.