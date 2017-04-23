Prom is a life event that many young hospital patients typically miss out on, but some professional football players in the Bay Area partnered with UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital to change that Friday evening.

A number of teenagers receiving care at children's hospital in San Francisco dressed to impress before joining the dapper San Francisco 49ers players on the dance floor for a night jam-packed with dance contests and selfies.

San Francisco's Garrett Celek, Joshua Garnett, Quinton Dial and newest 49er Pierre Garcon were among those dressed to the nines.

"I'm enjoying my first event, my first community event with the team," Garcon said. "It's a prom so I couldn't ask for a better thing to dress up and meet the young kids of the community, especially at the children's hospital out here in San Francisco. It's an amazing thing. I'm just happy to be a part of it."

Across the San Francisco Bay, several members of the Oakland Raiders also flashed their best suits and ties during another prom at UCSF Children's Hospital Oakland. Young patients latched onto the players' arms as they graced the red carpet together before strutting their stuff.

"I met some amazing people," Raider's long snapper Joe Condo wrote on Twitter.

Huge thanks to @RAIDERS giving @UCSFBenioffOAK patients an amazing #patientprom! It was a night they will never forget! pic.twitter.com/5PB4Q9AH3O — UCSFChildrensOakland (@UCSFBenioffOAK) April 22, 2017