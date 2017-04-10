San Jose police are looking for vandals who targeted five brand new luxury homes in the Alum Rock Hills over the weekend. The suspects broke in, held parties and trashed the million-dollar-plus properties. Marianne Favro reports.

One home was about to go on the market for $1.7 million. But now workers need to take an extra three weeks to replace windows and cabinets broken by vandals. At the home on Rosemar Court in San Jose, the vandals didnt stop with the windows and cabinets. They also ripped out staircase railings and kicked in doors, the aftermath of a party that turned destructive.

Realtor Heather La France said it all started when someone posted an invitation on social media about a party at the vacant house.

"The next thing you know, it went viral, and 50 teenagers showed up and had a party," said La France, of Keller Williams.

She said it's a growing problem.

"Kids find out about these vacant homes for sale, and they post it on social media and have an instant party," she said. "It's happened multiple times."

The brand new wood floors in the Rosemar Court home were scratched to the point where they have to be refinished.

Vandals also wrote graffiti in the kitchen with glue and broke windows in at least four other new homes in the Rosemar Estates neighborhood. In all, they caused at least $50,000 in damages.

"It's sad, it's sad," neighbor Al Garcia said. "This is a nice neighborhood, and I've been here since 1992. This is the second time a house was vandalized. Shocking, upsetting."

On Monday night, security guards were in the neighborhood to prevent future break-ins.

San Jose police said they responded to the area early Sunday morning after receiving reports that there were a lot of people in cars and on foot around this home.

No arrests have been made.