San Jose Police Investigating Bizarre Blowgun Dart Attacks

Two men were shot with blow darts in San Jose, nearly a year after two people were similarly shot on the Golden Gate Bridge. Thom Jensen reports.

San Jose police officers are investigating two bizarre instances of men being shot by mysterious blowgun darts on Thursday.

One said that he was struck in the area of Meridian and Hillsdale avenues around 7:30 p.m. as he walked out of a restaurant with his family.

The second man was hit at about 8:20 p.m. while he rode a bike near Meridian Avenue and Ridgewood Drive. Police found a dart lodged in the man’s jacket.

Neither man’s injuries are considered life-threatening, police said, and the suspect or suspects remain unidentified and at large.

The owner of Nick the Greek on Meridian Avenue said on Friday that is he worried about his workers and his customers.

“I think it's going to put us on a little higher alert - I mean keep us on our toes - so we know what's going on and make sure our customers know to watch out,” Komiel Mohsen said.

Diners who learned about the attacks were at a loss and couldn’t understand why anyone would act that way.

“It’s very bizarre, weird,” said customer Nick Cigars.

The darts look very similar to the ones used in the random shootings on the Golden Gate Bridge almost exactly year ago, but police say there is no connection between the two incidents.