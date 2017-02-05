The San Ysidro Port of Entry has been closed due to protests, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

This is the 5th consecutive weekend that the Port of Entry has been closed.

CalTrans announced other road closures in the area, including westbound State Route 905 to southbound Interstate 805, and westbound SR 905 to southbound Interstate 5.

Residents of Tijuana and other cities in Mexico called for a "border boycott", and said they would not cross the border into the United States from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The boycott was scheduled for today, Sunday, Feb. 5, due to its significance in Mexico. It commemorates the promulgation of the Mexican Constitution on Feb. 5, 1917, which is currently in place.

Participants in the boycott are also trying to emphasize the impact they have on San Diego-area economy.

Protesters continue to voice their objections to a sudden hike in gas prices in Mexico: 20 percent in one day, as well as recent executive actions signed by President Trump regarding border security.

