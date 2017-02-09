The San Ysidro School Board is attempting to reassure parents the water contamination problems detected last October are being dealt with properly.

On Thursday morning, NBC 7 learned that lab results revealed high levels of lead, copper and potentially deadly bacteria in the drinking water La Mirada Elementary School.

During a board meeting Thursday evening, Board Member Antonio Martinez drank water samples he collected from other schools in the district.

"I want to ensure the water in those schools that are running is safe and clean. I am going to drink from each one and I invite the board, if they want to salute with me, so that we know the water is clean,” Martinez said.

According to test results, the amount of lead discovered in the drinking fountains at La Mirada Elementary School was nearly 18 times higher than the regulatory limit.

La Mirada Elementary, Smythe Elementary and San Ysidro Middle school have the oldest pipes in in the district. No contaminants have bee found at Smythe Elementary or San Ysidro Middle School.

Since Jan. 23, the water was shut off at La Mirada and bottled water is used for cooking, cleaning and drinking. Water was also shut off at the other two school as a precaution.

The district blamed it's old infrastructure for the contamination. The superintendent said they are immediately installing new drinking fountains and pipes at the school.

“The question has always been how much does this cost? Is it going to cost us something that we can't sustain. Until we can figure out a long-term solution and a strategic plan of action to upgrade, that's what will do,” said Superintendent Julio Fonseca.