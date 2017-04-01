Santa Rosa firefighter Chase Richardson climbed down a storm drain to rescue 12 ducklings that had fallen in and were stuck below street level. (March 31, 2017)

All the ducklings are back in a row – but not without help from Santa Rosa firefighters.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department got a call around 1:30 p.m. Friday about a flock of ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain near Unocal Place and Round Barn Boulevard. Security guards at Medtronics had noticed the hatchlings plunge into the drain and were seeking help to reach them, dispatch said.

As the mother duck paced nearby, firefighters lifted a manhole cover so they could access the dozen birds, who were trapped about seven feet below street level, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department's Facebook page.

Firefighter Chase Richardson climbed into the drain and rescued the ducklings one at a time. Others on the ground took the baby birds and placed them near their mother.

Once reunited, the duck family waddled off toward a nearby wooded area.