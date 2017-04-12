New video shows police officers arresting a taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger. Police say in December, Mehari Teckle attacked an intoxicated woman while driving her home from a casino in Sonoma County. Following an investigation, police found and arrested Teckle in Santa Rosa.

A 42-year-old Santa Rosa taxi driver, who California Highway Patrol officers believe sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman in December, was arrested on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Mehari Tekle, allegedly assaulted his passenger in the cab while driving her home from Graton Casino, according to officers with the CHP Golden Gate Division.

Being intoxicated, the woman could not give him consent, the CHP said.

Using interviews, DNA and video evidence, investigators honed in on Tekle and served an arrest warrant at his house at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.