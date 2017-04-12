Santa Rosa Taxi Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Intoxicated Passenger | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Santa Rosa Taxi Driver Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting Intoxicated Passenger

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    New video shows police officers arresting a taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger. Police say in December, Mehari Teckle attacked an intoxicated woman while driving her home from a casino in Sonoma County. Following an investigation, police found and arrested Teckle in Santa Rosa.

    (Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017)

    A 42-year-old Santa Rosa taxi driver, who California Highway Patrol officers believe sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman in December, was arrested on Tuesday.

    The suspect, identified as Mehari Tekle, allegedly assaulted his passenger in the cab while driving her home from Graton Casino, according to officers with the CHP Golden Gate Division.

    Being intoxicated, the woman could not give him consent, the CHP said.

    Using interviews, DNA and video evidence, investigators honed in on Tekle and served an arrest warrant at his house at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

    Published 6 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices