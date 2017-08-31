Scripps Ranch Couple Plans to Drive to Texas to Help Victims

Ginny and Jerry Vitovsky lived in Houston, Texas for 22 years and their children still live there. They are driving to the state with supplies for the victims. NBC 7's Rory Devine reports. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017)

One Scripps Ranch couple is packing up their SUV with donations from their neighbors and heading to Houston, Texas, to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Ginny and Jerry Vitovsky told NBC 7 they lived in Houston for 22 years before moving to San Diego. They’ve been watching a lot of television coverage of the destruction and heartache in Houston. For them, they said, it hits home.

"Well, we know exactly where everything is. That's the frustrating part for us. We know exactly where those bayous are, where the reservoirs are," Ginny said.

Nine people have died due to the hurricane that left thousands stranded and needing to be rescued.

The couple's five children and six grandchildren are still living in Houston. Their oldest daughter and their 11-year-old grandchild have been sheltering in place since last Thursday.

Ginny said her family was able to venture out for the first time Tuesday to look for a grocery store because they don't have enough supplies at home. This, she said, terrifies her.

She and her husband put out a call on their neighborhood Facebook page asking for donations of practical items, like socks, packaged undergarments, and toiletries.

They will drive the donations to Houston to personally distribute the items to those in shelters.

"I'm not sure how my reactions are going to be to their situation," said Jerry. "But the ability to just hand them something, give them something that will help them through the next, whatever number of days... I like that part."

Ginny said they are in for the long haul.

"That's our home," she told NBC 7. "We're visiting California, but it's not our home. We love this. We feel really guilty right this minute sitting with you in the sunshine and what we have right here, but we're ready to go and do some work. So I'm going to order some rain boots and get going."

The Vitovskys hope to leave for Houston by the end of the week.