When disaster strikes, these dedicated hard-working dogs and their handlers are ready to go where they're needed. The dogs are trained by the Santa Paula, California-based National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, which recruits rescued dogs, provides evaluation and training programs, and partners the dogs with firefighters and other emergency response team members. Once proper certification is achieved, they can be deployed to help in disaster recovery efforts, such as the ongoing effort along the Texas Gulf Coast..



As Harvey leaves a path of destruction in Houston, the teams below have been deployed to the region, where they will aid in disaster recovery efforts by searching damaged areas. They are trained to search wreckage, often for many hours under difficult conditions, for trapped victims in need of rescue. Some have worked tirelessly on piles of rubble, others braved rain, cold and other severe weather conditions to do their jobs. In return, the dogs might ask for a toy, tennis ball or just the approval of their handlers.



As of Wednesday Aug. 30, 14 SDF teams were deployed in Texas. Due to the widespread nature of the flooding, the teams are searching on higher ground or areas where flood waters have decreased.



Scroll down for some inspiring stories behind the dogs and their handlers. Many of the dogs were found in animal shelters, where they displayed a special set of characteristics sought for search dog work. With the right training and caring handlers, they've all found their callings.