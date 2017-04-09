Less than 24 hours after two women were groped on the Stanford campus, "several" sexual batteries occurred on the San Jose State campus, according to the university.

A male suspect approached women from behind before inappropriately touching them, according to the university. The instances of sexual battery were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near Clark Hall and the Martin Luther King Library.

Police officers with the university were able to find the suspect and take him into custody, according to the university.

None of the female victims were injured, the university said.

An investigation into the matter is still ongoing, according to the university. Anyone with information is asked to contact the University Police Department at 408-924-2000. Any additional victims and witnesses are asked to come forward.