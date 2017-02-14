Sikhs Step Up, Welcome Oroville Dam Evacuees in Their Temples

Members of the Sikh faith are inviting the 188,000 evacuees that were forced to leave their homes because of the damaged Oroville Dam emergency spillway to come to their temples to eat and rest.

The Yuba City area is a central migration spot for Sikhs, most of whom originally hail from Punjab, India. It’s about an hour’s drive from Oroville. Several temples in the surrounding Northern California area, including Sacramento, Roseville, Turlock and Tracy also publicly invited anyone in need to come to their house of worship. All together, community estimates put the Sikh population at about 70,000 in the greater Sacramento area.

At its peak on Sunday evening, Inderjit Singh of the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh temple in West Sacramento said about 250 people, both Indian and American, came for shelter. Many slept in the hallways and on the carpeted floor. By Tuesday morning, he said, about 150 or so remained. In Rio Linda, about an hour's drive away, temple secretary Raj Kumar Sood said about 100 people had slept over, many in the prayer hall. Some temple leaders had offered their homes as well.

In Stockton, temple doors were also open.

“We’re well prepared, all gurdwaras (Sikh Temple) are indeed open, we have meals and temporary shelter for needy,” the Stockton Gurdwara wrote on Tuesday. Gurdwara means "door to the guru" or "House of God."

And in Roseville, Police Lt. Merve Screeton stopped by a gurdwara to roll dough with a Sikh woman cooking for Oroville evacuees. His boss, Lt. Daniel Hahn tweeted: "The Temple has stepped up 2serve those in need." Hahn said Tuesday in an interview that at one point during the day about 40 people had shown up to eat. "They're a great partner," Hahn said.

Thought it's more than a two-hour drive away from the crisis, Harsimran Singh, vice president of the Sikh temple in Turlock, said he didn't realize what a phenomenal response he'd get by just tweeting out an open invitation to shelter evacuees.

Though only a few Sikh families stopped by, his tweet has been retweeted about 2,500 times. He also called emergency service directors in Butte, Yuba and Sutter counties, offering rides and food to anyone in need.

"It's just hardwired into us and our religion," he said. "Anytime someone needs help, we need to be there."

A central tenant of Sikhism is “Vand Chhakna,” or share what one has with others. Sikh temples host langars, or community kitchens, to regularly feed members and anyone in need.