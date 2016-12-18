A man beaten by sheriff's deputies has reached a $5.5 million settlement with Alameda County, officials said Friday.

The Nov. 12, 2015 beating of Stanislav Petrov was captured on surveillance video and two Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputies involved in the incident has since been fired.

"This has been a very difficult time for all involved," Alameda County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ray Kelly said. "Since this incident, we have completely reviewed and revamped policies, training and other practices to make sure something similar does not ever occur again."



The deputies were caught on surveillance video striking Petrov more than 40 times with steel batons after a 38-minute car chase from Castro Valley and a foot chase into a dark alley in San Francisco.



"We said we were going to hold Alameda County and the involved deputies accountable, and we did," said Michael Haddad, a lawyer representing Petrov. "This result should serve as a deterrent to law enforcement officers who would abuse their authority and beat a man who was trying to surrender, as these deputies did."

Petrov suffered cuts to his head and broken bones in his hands and arms. His attorneys said he also endured mental anguish and fear.

