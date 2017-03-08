A Suisun City man is behind bars on Wednesday after he confessed to bludgeoning his daughter-in-law to death with a hammer during a family fight. Sharon Katsuda reports.

A Suisun City man is behind bars on Wednesday after he confessed to bludgeoning his daughter-in-law to death with a hammer during a family fight.

Police say they received multiple reports around 9:46 a.m. Tuesday of a possible dead body in the garage of a home on the 800 block of Bluebill Way.

Amarjit Singh, 63, was involved in a dispute over a bicycle with Shameena Bibi, 29, who he accused of "being disrespectful," police said. First-responders found that the victim had suffered major head wounds, and she was declared dead at the scene.

“The suspect became angry, got a hammer and caused massive head trauma,” said Suisun City police Chief Tim Mattos said. Singh is accused of accosting Bibi in their home's garage.

Officers spent all of Tuesday investigating the murder scene and Singh admitted his crime around midnight, according to police. He is charged with murder — Suisun City's first murder since August 2015 — and in custody at the Solano County Jail.

Residents of the North Bay city on Wednesday struggled to understand the staggering crime.

“That's a little extreme to me,” said Meggan Draper. "It's pretty gruesome."

Neighbors say the family moved into the quiet neighborhood around six months ago. The father-in-law, mother-in-law, son, daughter-in-law and a 2-year-old grandson all lived together.

Until Tuesday, people say they didn’t see any signs of trouble.

"I've never seen anything ... two grandparents would walk the kid," Draper said.

Relatives came to visit on Wednesday and attempted to console the grieving family members, and support the 2-year-old child who they say is too young to understand the loss of his mother.

“You always look back and say, ‘Should I have knocked on the door and said, ‘[Keep] it down?’” neighbor Lucio Ramirez said.

Because of a language barrier, police had an FBI linguist help translate between Punjabi and English and the Mattos said he's grateful the partnership led to a confession.

The Solano County District Attorney's office will prosecute the case, police said.

NBC Bay Area's Rhea Mahbubani contributed to this report.