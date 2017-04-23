A San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy was bitten by a man suspected of being under the influence of drugs in Vista early Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

The incident began at approximately 4 a.m. when an employee at a 7-Eleven on E. Vista Way and Vale Terrace entered the store and emptied his soda on the floor, deputies said.

The man was visibly distraught, deputies said, so the employees at the store called 911 for help.

Meanwhile, the man left the store.

When deputies found him, he would not listen to their commands, deputies said. At some point during the confrontation, the man bit a deputy.

When he became hostile, Sheriff's deputies deployed a Taser, and deputies called for back up.

The man was taken to the hospital, and one deputy was evaluated for his bite.

No further information was available.