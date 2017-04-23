Man Bites San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Amid Confrontation | NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Man Bites San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy Amid Confrontation

By Samantha Tatro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7
    San Diego County Sheriff's Deputies

    A San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy was bitten by a man suspected of being under the influence of drugs in Vista early Sunday morning, officials confirmed. 

    The incident began at approximately 4 a.m. when an employee at a 7-Eleven on E. Vista Way and Vale Terrace entered the store and emptied his soda on the floor, deputies said. 

    The man was visibly distraught, deputies said, so the employees at the store called 911 for help. 

    Meanwhile, the man left the store. 

    When deputies found him, he would not listen to their commands, deputies said. At some point during the confrontation, the man bit a deputy. 

    When he became hostile, Sheriff's deputies deployed a Taser, and deputies called for back up. 

    The man was taken to the hospital, and one deputy was evaluated for his bite. 

    No further information was available. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices