A man briefly evaded Chula Vista Police Tuesday by hiding in the ceiling of an office building.

Police officers were attempting to arrest the suspect on outstanding warrants near an office building at 22 W. 35th St. before he ran inside.

CVPD says officers spotted the man behind the building near the Sweetwater River and recognized him for having outstanding warrants, including burglary and robbery.

The man attempted to get into a business on the second floor of the building, but was pushed out by people inside the business who then barricaded the door.

Police say that's when the suspect climbed into the ceiling and fell through the panels, crashing onto the ground below covered in dust.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, according to CVPD. Police say he was not armed with any weapons.

NBC 7 first learned of the incident at around 5:21 p.m. The suspect was arrested at approximately 6:15 p.m.