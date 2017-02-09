TIMELINE: A Look Back at the Titans of Mavericks

With an uncertain future, we take a quick look back at where the big-wave surfing competition has been. From big-wave surfer Virostko clinching the first three wins to the most recent announcement of a women's division, it's been a wild ride.

Season 2016/2017

After previously announcing the first women to compete, organizers had some more news: bankruptcy. In a story NBC Bay Area first reported earlier this year, Cartel management filed for bankruptcy, putting doubt over the future of the Titans of Mavericks big-wave surf contest.

Season 2015/2016

Santa Cruz's Nic Lamb became the seventh champion to be named in the contest's 17-year history.

Season 2014/2015

While there was no surf competition called this season, the Mavericks competition got some renewed attention when founder Jeff Clark and director Josh Pomer released "Discovering Mavericks."

Season 2013/2014

Reporting the second-biggest waves in surfing history, South African Grant "Twiggy" Baker brought home his second win at the Titans of Mavericks competition. Organizers also attracted Red Bull to sponsor the notorious surfing competition.

Season 2012/2013

On January 19, Peter Mel brought home a win at Mavericks. Right before the season started, "Chasing Mavericks," featuring Jonny Weston, Gerard Butler and Elisabeth Shue debuted. The Hollywood movie followed a book release "Making Mavericks" by Frosty Hesson and Ian Spiegelman released earlier that month.

Season 2010/2011 and 2011/2012

Two more seasons would pass before the next Titans of Mavericks competition would be held in Half Moon Bay, but changes to how spectators could watch the sporting event were announced as San Mateo County looked to increase safety at the sporting competition.

During this period Mavericks surf competition founder Jeff Clark "filed suit against Mavericks Surf Ventures in January 2010, alleging that the company, which fired him in 2009, had publicly smeared him, failed to pay him wages, and otherwise totally harshed their contractual agreement in an effort to seize control of the surf contest."

Season 2009/2010

The $50,000 first prize when to South African Chris Bertish, but the year was also remembered for a wipe out on shore, as 'bone-crushing waves' hit spectators along the beach at Pillar Point.

Seasons 2008/2009

No competition was held.

Season 2007/2008

Mavericks experience some difficulty attracting sponsors due to the economy, according to previous reporting. Despite the difficulty this year, the contest was held with Greg Long taking home a win at Mavericks.

Season 2006/2007

Another season that came and went without a call for the selected competitors to compete.

Season 2005/2006

From Durban, South Africa, Grant Baker came out to the Bay Area to secure a win at the competition in 2006.

Season 2004/2005

According to organizers, Santa Cruz native Tashnick was the second youngest to ever paddle into Mavericks when he was just 16 years old.

Season 2003/2004

Yet, again, Virostko claimed a win. February of 2004 marked Virostko's third win of the first three big-wave surfing competitions held at Mavericks. January of 2004 also brought some attention on the surfing spot when "Riding Giants," a movie by Stacy Peralta, was released in January of 2004. The documentary highlighting 'contemporary surfing superstars' such as Jeff Clark who founded the Titans of Mavericks surfing competition was released.

Seasons 2000/2001 and 2001/2002

From 2000 to early 2004, two open periods would pass and Mavericks beach would not host a Titans of Mavericks competition.

Seasons 1998/1999 and 1999/2000

The inaugural season launched with Darryl Virostko clinching not just the first win, but returning to Mavericks to secure the title for a second year in a row. According to previous reporting, the popular surfing spot actually gets its name from a white-haired German Shepherd named Maverick.