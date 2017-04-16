NBC 7's Steven Luke and Megan Tevrizian talk with Bree Rowand who founded the Kylie Rowand Foundation after losing her daughter to cancer as well as mother Colleen McKinney and her son Evan.

The Kylie Rowand Foundation will host its 4th Annual Prayers for Kylie Golf Tournament at the Steel Canyon Golf Club on Friday, April 21 at 1 p.m.

Presented by the Wild and Free Project, the event will honor the two-year-old Alpine toddler who lost her battle to neuroblastoma in 2015, and raise funds for childhood cancer research.

"Kylie's cancer was compounded by a condition called NMYC amplified where the body fights the chemotherapy. Unfortunately, many children are victims of this disorder, which lowers their survival rate significantly," shared Kylie's mom, Bree Rowand. "That's why it's crucial to find a cure. This is our biggest fundraising event of the year and it can have a life-changing impact. Last year we surpassed our goal of $50,000 and our goal is to raise $75,000 this year. We invite everyone to join us for this special day as we honor our special angel and raise money to help other children."

Single player cost is $150 and includes golf, cart, lunch, goodie bag, dinner and two drink tickets. In addition, group sign-ups for two, three and four players is available.

"Following the tournament, we'll fly to New York City to present a check to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The funds we provide are specific to Kylie's research," continued Rowand. "When Kylie passed, the center harvested Kylie's cells, blood and marrow for research, and they're currently working to find a cure. If they had a cure, it would save thousands of children's lives."