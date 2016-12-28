A menorah was stolen either Christmas Eve or day from Washington Square Park in San Francisco from the Jews who are members of Chabad of North Beach. San Francisco police think the thief or thieves may have wanted the brass from the 6-foot tall, 100-pound candelabra, used during the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights. This week, a menorah maker in Massachusetts heard of the theft and decided to send his community members a new menorah, made out of fir. It arrived for the fifth night of Hanukkah.