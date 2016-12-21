Two people burned to death and one man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a fiery two-car, head-on collision in Fairfield, police said. Bob Redell reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

'They Were Both on Fire Already': Two Die, One Injured in Fiery Faifield Car Crash

Two people burned to death and one man was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a fiery two-car, head-on collision in Fairfield, police said.

Sgt. Jim Osgood said investigators believe alcohol was likely involved, but didn't specify which driver.

The accident between a Ford SUV and a sedan was reported at 12:24 a.m. in the 5000 block of Peabody Road. The driver and the passenger in the sedan never made it out. The same could have been said for the driver of the SUV if Oscar Marshall wasn't around to help out.

He was driving in the area when he saw the crash in his rearview mirror and watched the flames get higher and higher. His girlfriend called 911 and he rushed to the car. He was able to get to one of them in time.

"I tried to pull one of the guys out, they were both on fire already, I didn't know what to do," he said.

He was able to pull out the driver of the SUV. But it was too late for the pair inside the SUV. "I tried to do what I could," he said. "I just tried to do what I could."

EDITOR'S NOTE:An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the cars and the fatalities associated with them.