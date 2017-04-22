University of California, Davis students can now slip $30 into a vending machine that will spit out a Plan B emergency contraceptive.

The vending machine that offers what is commonly known as the morning-after pill has been on campus since early April, the Sacramento Bee reported.

UC Davis is among the first universities in the United States to offer contraception via a vending machine, but former student senator Parteek Singh said he has spent two years working with university officials to make it possible, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The vending machine also sells condoms, tampons, sanitary pads, pregnancy tests and pain relievers.

Critics say students could start to rely on Plan B instead of other types of contraception, according to Fox40.