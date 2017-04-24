Navy Investigating SEAL Moonlighting as Porn Star: Report

San Diego-based U.S. Navy SEAL Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Seerden is in custody, accused of possessing and distributing child pornography. NBC 7’s Dave Summers reports.

The U.S. Navy SEAL assigned to SEAL Team One in Coronado, California has been extradited to Virginia on child pornography charges, confirmed the District Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Gregory Kyle Seerden, 31, of San Diego has been accused of possessing dozens of images of child porn on his phone. He faces several felony counts related to possession of child porn.

Seerden was arrested and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshall's Service, according to the DA's Office. He is en route to Virginia to appear in court.

The date of his next court appearance was not yet decided.

Evidence implicating Seerden was obtained after a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted while intoxicated on Jan. 17. to a gate sentry at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS).

As part of the investigation into the alleged sexual assault, NCIS investigators seized Seerden’s iPhone 7 and had received permission from Seerden's commanding officer to search the phone for text messages, photos, videos, phone logs and contacts.

When an NCIS Digital Forensic Examiner reviewed the contents of the phone in February, he reported seeing “images of prepubescent children that were naked and engaged in sexual acts, specifically oral sex."

On March 20, a judge approved the search of Seerden’s iPhone 7 for evidence related to child pornography.

Officials allege 78 images were found on the phone that include some depicting bondage of children, according to legal documents.