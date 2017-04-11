U.S. Park Rangers are asking for the public's help in finding a man, pictured above, last seen leaving Cabrillo National Monument with a live abalone.

An upset park visitor spotted the man on Sunday at approximately 2:30 p.m. carrying the abalone and then putting it into a cooler bag.

It is illegal to remove animals, shells and rocks from the park, as all wildlife in the park is protected.

The visitor snapped a photo of the man that day and shared them with park rangers. Superintendent Andrea Compton said she was “very appreciative of the reported violation by the park visitor and encourages visitors to report violations to park staff."

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s or 50s last seen wearing a wide-brimmed hat, white shorts and white gloves.

Because of the declining number of species - like abalone - the park designated the Tidepool Protection Education and Restoration Program in 1996. The area is a safe space for intertidal flora and fauna to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigative Services Branch at 888-653-0009, text 202-379-4561 or call Ranger Bonnie Phillips 619-557-5450, ext. 4586.