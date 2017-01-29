US Soccer Team Opens 2017 in San Diego

The United States Men's National team opened 2017 with a scoreless draw against Serbia at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego. (Getty Images)

Everything that's old is new again for the U.S. Men's National Team.

With Bruce Arena back at the helm for the first time since 2006, the USMNT kicked off play in 2017 with a 0-0 draw in a friendly against Serbia at Qualcomm Stadium.

Forward Jozy Altidore supplied the crowd of around 20,000 with some history. The 27-year old earned his 100th cap with the USMNT becoming the second youngest behind Landon Donovan to accomplish that feat.

As for game action, it was definitely a friendly. The U.S. dominated possession early but couldn't get one past Serbia's goal keeper Filip Manojlovic.

Both teams picked up the pace in the second half with the same results.

In the 58th minute USMNT's Sacha Kljestan sent a header just wide and in his USMNT debut Chris Pontius just missed the go ahead goal in the 89th minute.

Along with Pontius, Jorge Villafana earned his first USMNT cap in the second half.

At the end of the day this match isn't going to tell us a lot about the USMNT moving forward under Arena in World Cup Qualifying play. The roster is loaded with all Major League Soccer players except for DeMarcus Beasley who is unattached because Arena doesn't have U.S. players playing overseas.

Before that the U.S. has one more friendly against Jamaica.