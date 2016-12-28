A Versace outlet in Livermore has been slapped with a discrimination lawsuit alleging it uses a code word to alert workers when African-American shoppers are in the store.

TMZ was the first to report the news, though the article didn't specify the store or the plaintiff.

The suit was filed Dec. 16 in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, although a version of the allegations was first filed in Alameda County Superior Court on Nov. 16, before it moved to federal court.

Former employee Christopher Sampino, 23, accuses the company of training him to use the code "D410" when he saw a black person in the store, the lawsuit alleges. The manager allegedly told Sampino he should hold up a black shirt when announcing the code because the store uses the same code for that item, the suit claims. The code was allegedly on the tags of all black-colored items of clothing, the suit states. Sampino is suing for damages and unpaid wages. He earned $13 an hour and worked 40 hours a week. His lawyers said that he is owed $59,800 in back and front pay, $25,000 for emotional distress, and at least $100,000 for "race-related" punitive damages. The attorneys noted they should also be paid $65,000 in attorney fees.

Sampino also claims he was discriminated against after he revealed that he was part African-American, the suit alleges. The lawsuit claims after the revelation he was denied proper training and rest breaks and was fired two weeks after he started because "he didn't understand luxury," the suit said. Sampino is being represented by Michael Robert Hoffman and Stephen Noel Ilg in San Francisco.

In a statement, Versace denied the allegations, saying it plans to file for dismissal. Versace is being represented by Joseph Alan Schwachter in San Francisco.

"We do not tolerate discrimination on the basis of race, national origin or any other characteristic protected by our civil rights laws," the statement says.

According to court documents, Judge Kandis A. Westmore ordered the case be assigned to an Alternative Dispute Resolution. The first case management conference is scheduled for March 21.