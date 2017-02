NBC 7 viewer, Brealynn R. Cuny sent a video of two whales jumping out of the water near the shore at North Ponto Beach in Carlsbad.

Surfers in Carlsbad got quite the surprise on Thursday morning.

Two whales could be seen jumping in the water off the coast at North Ponto Beach.

NBC 7 viewer Brealynn R. Cuny emailed us the video of the whales jumping around 9:20 a.m. Thursday

At one point, both of the whales jumped out of the water together.