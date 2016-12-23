Volunteers Play Ding-Ding Ditch, Pass Out Gifts to Families

Normally considered to be a childish trick, Ding-Ding Ditch is helping provide a very merry Christmas for more than a dozen San Diego area families in need.

Members of Horizon Christ Fellowship’s youth ministry went out across San Diego Friday night ringing doorbells and dashing off.

But this was a prank with a purpose.

They left behind gifts on families’ porches who were in need or going through tough times.

After seeing the gifts on the front porch of their Linda Vista home, the Montero children ripped open the wrapping yelling, “Thank you! Thank you!”

In response, Youth pastor Marty Miranda said, “We wanted to let you know God loves you and cares about you and is with you. And that you all feel the love of Jesus more than ever this Christmas.”

The special delivery played out at 18 homes across San Diego County.

Members left 180 presents to dozens of children up to the age of 17.

Most times, youth ministry members would ring and run, but they stopped to spend time with the Angel siblings in Point Loma.

Last Sunday, their 10-year-old brother Lev who had epilepsy drowned after a seizure in the bathtub.

“The gifts are good, I think it shows when the world seems a dark place and people show they care it brightens things up," said Aviv Angel.

Mia Steel was among the Horizon youth ministry members spreading holiday cheer.

“It’s really great to give back to the community and with what’s going on in their life," she said. "They’re so young and to experience something that big, it’s great to give back.”

This is the third annual Horizon Ding-Dong Ditch.