Want Wine Delivered To Your Door?

Amazon is now delivering wine straight to your door for customers in certain cities, including San Diego, in under an hour.

It's part of the Amazon Prime Now delivery service. Amazon has been going state by state to gain liquor permits.

There will be an extra $8 for the service.

Twelve cities, which include San Francisco and Los Angeles, will have the service available.

Something to raise a glass to.