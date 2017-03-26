Stolen Minivan Pulled from Water Surrounding East Bay Marina

Rescue crews and a tow truck pull a van from the water near a marina in the East Bay. (March 27, 2017)

A stolen car from Livermore on Sunday was plucked from the water surrounding a marina near Antioch and Oakley, fire officials said.

A full water response crew was initially dispatched to the area along the water near Bridgehead Road with fears that a person may be trapped in the Honda Odyssey, but a search found that no one was inside, according to Contra Costa County Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Huntze.

"The car was submerged all the way under the water," he said. "(Two rescue swimmers) swam out there, broke the windows out, quickly searched with pike poles and found no victims inside the vehicle."

The rescue team proceeded to wrap a chain around the van to help a tow truck pull the car from the water, Huntze said.

California Highway Patrol officials confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen, Huntze said.